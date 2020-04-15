After a chilly start temperatures will warm back to near 60° for some today! Most will spend the afternoon in the 50's.
Sunshine and a few clouds will be the theme today and again for Thursday.
On Friday, expect more cloud cover first thing in the morning with increasing rain chances late in the day.
The bulk of the rain will move in overnight into Saturday.
I believe the daylight hours Saturday will be dry with another chance for rain overnight into Sunday.
Rain chances hover around 50% for Sunday.
