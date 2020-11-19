A Red Flag Warning is in effect through this evening. High fire concerns at play -- Strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures. All these elements will enhance the risk for fires to get out of control. Outdoor burning is highly discouraged. Don't be the spark!
Warm south breezes will top 25 to 30 MPH. Highs reach near 70.
The wind backs off tonight as temperatures fall back into the 40s.
Warm and sunny tomorrow in the lower 70s.
For Saturday, staying sunny and mild with highs in the upper 60s.
A few more clouds are likely Sunday. Showers move in Sunday night. The high will reach the low 70s.
Monday partly sunny with a few showers early and a cooler afternoon, highs only in the upper 50s.
An active weather pattern holds for the first half of the Thanksgiving week with shower chances.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.