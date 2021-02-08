Much of this coming week will be cloudy and chilly. A few peeks of sunshine are possible at times, too.
This afternoon, temperatures will top off in the 40s so by all means wear a jacket. A few light rain showers pass through tonight and early Tuesday. Count on lows around 40 and highs around 50.
Wednesday into Thursday, another weather system slides through with light rain showers Wednesday and likely more significant rain Thursday. Southwest Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee may have period of sleet and freezing rain especially Thursday morning.
Behind that system, colder and potentially brighter weather moves in for Friday and this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.