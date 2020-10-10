Rain continues off and on for the rest of the night. A few thunderstorms are possible. Rain wraps up late on Sunday. When it's all said and done 1-3" of rain is possible in many neighborhoods.
Weekend temperatures will top off in the low 70s, although it'll be much more humid. Lows will be in the mid 60s.
A few isolated showers and storms linger into next week but dry out as the day goes on. Highs will be a bit warmer in the low 80s.
The rest of the week offers up drier weather and more temperatures swings. Above average warmth in the 70s and 80s. Lows in the 50s.
All eyes on next weekend as a front drops in brings Fall weather back to Tennessee. Highs in the 60s posted for Friday and Saturday! Stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.