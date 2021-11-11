Showers taper off from west to east this afternoon. Temperatures will hold steady or even fall some, back into the upper 50s by late afternoon. Steady rain should end in Nashville by 2 p.m. with the last of the residual showers leaving Music City by 4 p.m.
Tonight will turn clear and cooler. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Friday will be sunny to start, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. There could be a passing shower or two late in the day as a reinforcing cold front moves through.
We'll have a chilly weekend from start to finish. Temperatures will approach freezing both weekend mornings. Monday looks equally chilly. Then, warmer air will take over once again by the middle of next week.
