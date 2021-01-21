4WARN Forecast: Rainy start

Rain will gradually taper off through the morning hours today.
Roads will be damp all day long so be careful if you're commuting.
Highs this afternoon climb back to the upper 40's/low 50's.
Clouds will decrease through the day Friday allowing for a little sunshine to end the week.
Full sun is expected to begin the weekend Saturday, but clouds and rain quickly move back on Sunday.
Look for rain to re-enter the area around mid-morning Sunday, lasting through the Monday night.
Washout conditions are expected on Monday as a potent storm system works through the Mid-South. A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out. Thankfully, severe weather looks unlikely at this point.
Rainfall amounts Sunday through Monday range from 1-3" with some areas receiving more if they get stuck under heavier downpours.
We're back to dry skies on Tuesday before another chance for rain moves in midweek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.