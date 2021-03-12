Rainy and cool weather will kick off the weekend.
Tonight, showers will continue with lows in the low 50s. Saturday, count on rain especially early with some drying taking place during the afternoon. Highs will generally be in the 50s.
Sunday will be a drier day and milder as well, with highs around 70.
Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely Monday with highs around 70.
Tuesday will will become partly cloudy before showers and potentially severe storms develop Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday will be cooler with patchy frost possible in some areas by Friday morning.
