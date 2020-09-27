Next week, a cold front moves in and will bring us a decent chance for rain Monday.
Severe weather is not anticipated.
This front will clear the area by Tuesday, and we'll be dry for the remainder of the week.
Highs will cool to the 60's and 70's for highs Tuesday through at least Sunday next weekend.
Overnight lows will gradually get cooler by the end of the week, too.
Many areas will start the day in the 40's starting Thursday.
