Ready for more? Temperatures will sky rocket back near 70 degrees as clouds increase. Enjoy!
A batch of showers move in overnight tonight into early Saturday.
Most of the rain wraps up in the afternoon as the winds turn up. Highs will be in the middle 60s.
Colder on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s. By Sunday night, another wave of rain showers with a few wet snowflakes mixing in for some. Low drop to the mid 30s.
Monday will be dry and pleasant, high in the upper 40s.
Tuesday expect increasing clouds with highs to rise to the mid 50s.
Tuesday night into early Wednesday, another rain/snow mix will be possible. The morning low will dip to the mid 30s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.