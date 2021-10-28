Get ready for a wet and windy day. Rain moves into the mid-state today and sticks around for a while.
A line of rain and a few heavy downpours will make its way across the mid-state this morning. The heaviest rain will break apart as the day goes on, but expect scattered showers to linger around all day and into tonight. Highs will be in the low-to-mid 60s. It will also be very breezy today with some wind gusts getting up to 30+ MPH. We may see a few breaks in the rain here and there, but expect the rain to last for the next few days.
Friday and Saturday will pretty much be a repeat of today. Highs will be slightly cooler in the mid-to-upper 50s.
Good news-- all the rain clears out just in time for Halloween! Sunday afternoon looks pleasant with some sunshine and temperatures in the low 60s. Trick-or-treat temperatures should be in the upper 50s with clear skies.
Mild weather continues into the start of next week, too. Monday will be mostly sunny with the high in the mid-60s. Tuesday and Wednesday look to be cloudier with highs in the upper 50s and lows in the 40s.
