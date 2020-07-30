We're expecting a rainier next few days across Middle TN.
By rainer, I mean more widespread showers across the area.
Rainfall amounts range from 1-4 inches through this weekend.
Showers and storms will be around this afternoon, Friday afternoon and also on Saturday.
Widespread severe weather is not expected but a few isolated severe storms can't be ruled out entirely. Heavy rainfall and gusty winds are possible with any storm the next couple of days.
An isolated brief tornado can't be ruled out Saturday but the risk is very low.
The rain will come to an end Sunday with drier and cooler conditions expected next week.
It'll still be warm, with highs in the mid 80's, but for August which is typically the hottest month of the year - it doesn't look too bad.
