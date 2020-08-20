Good looking day so far across Middle Tennessee. 

 
A few isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon. 
An isolated stronger storm or two with gusty winds and heavy rainfall can't be ruled out but activity looks pretty tame today. 
 
A slightly better chance for isolated stronger storms is expected Friday afternoon primarily for areas east of I-65. 
Widespread severe weather is not expected. In fact, not everyone will see rain Friday. 
 
This weekend starts wet on Saturday with less rain expected for Sunday. 
 
Temperatures and humidity will creep back up the next few days. 
Highs return to near 90° with more muginess to the air this weekend. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.