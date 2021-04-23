4WARN Weather Alert for Saturday. A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.
Tonight cloudy and cool with a few showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Everyone should see rain on Saturday as widespread showers invade the area. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible. They could become severe with large hail the greatest threat. The possibility of wind damage and tornadoes is low but not zero.
Showers clear out by Saturday evening and that will give way too much drier Sunday. It will be mostly sunny with a high in the low 70s.
We'll kick off next week on a very warm note with the 80's returning to the area.
In fact, Monday through Wednesday highs will be in the low 80s.
The next chance of rain is late Wednesday. The threat increases Thursday with the next front. That will lower temperature again to the low 70s for highs.
