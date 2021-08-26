Another hot day is in store for Middle Tennessee... but some relief is on the way!
Highs return to the mid 90s this afternoon with "feels like" temperatures near 100°. It will be a mostly dry day, but a few afternoon showers are possible. Lows will be in the low 70.
Mostly sunny and warm again tomorrow with highs in the low 90s. Pretty much the same thing for Saturday, as well, with the exception of a very small rain chance in the afternoon-- only 20%.
Rain chances will ramp up as we get into Sunday, thanks to a cold front heading into the midstate. But that rain will come with a little bit of a cool down. Temperatures Sunday into next week will fall back into the 80s.
Monday onward looks rather soggy for Middle Tennessee... mainly due to a tropical system brewing. It's still a little early, but a potential tropical storm in the Gulf could bring us some rain showers by next week. However, there is still some uncertainty with that system, so check back with News4 for your certified most accurate forecast.
