This afternoon will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.
Tonight, clouds will thicken as rain moves in from the southwest. Expect rain in Nashville by midnight. As quickly as it moves in, it'll depart. Most of the Mid State will be just cloudy with damp roads for the morning commute on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.
Thursday afternoon, clouds may break some. It'll be mild for late January, topping off in the low-mid 50s.
Friday and Saturday will both be pleasant, but cool. Saturday morning will be especially cold -- in the mid 20s.
A few rain showers return Sunday. Heavy downpours and possible thunderstorms move through Monday. Tuesday into early Wednesday of next week will be dry.
