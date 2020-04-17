Rain moves in tonight, with a second round expected later thisweekend.
This evening, clouds will increase as the wind settles down some. Rain will move in by mid-late evening in Nashville. A rumble or two of thunder is possible with this system as it passes through.
By morning, it'll turn colder. A FROST ADVISORY has been issued for far western Kentucky overnight. Partial clearing by morning could lead to a few patches of frost there. The rest of the area will remain too warm for frost.
Clouds decrease on Saturday. It'll remain cool with highs in the mid 50s to the mid 60s.
More rain moves in on Sunday. Heavy downpours will take place over far southern Middle Tennessee. The rain exits by early Monday. The early part of next week will be dry, with more rain arriving Wednesday night into Thursday.
