Rain returns to the forecast today. Expect off and on showers throughout the day before heavy, widespread rain moves in tonight.
Highs will be in the low 50s. Isolated rain showers will be light throughout the morning and afternoon. By tonight, heavier rain and thunderstorms will move in from west to east, with the strongest storms during the overnight hours into early Monday morning. However, no severe weather is expected due to the lack of instability.
Monday will be a wet day all around. After the storms die down, showers will linger throughout the day and into late at night. Monday will be extremely warm for January with highs soaring close to 70°.
We dry out for Tuesday and get to enjoy the nice weather with some sunshine. Highs will be around 60° with lows falling to the mid 30s as a cold front begins to move in.
A few more showers will be expected on Wednesday with highs back in the low 50s. Lows turning colder in the upper 20s. Thursday and Friday will be dry to end the week.
