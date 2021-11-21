The weekend will end on a wet note. Rain showers take over Middle Tennessee, followed by much colder air settling in to start the new week.
The morning starts off cloudy with rain moving in from the northwest and tracking east. Nashville should see showers by lunchtime. Expect off-and-on rain to last all day, clearing out of Nashville by around 8 P.M. Rain should exit the midstate through the Plateau just after midnight. Highs today will be in the mid-50s.
Once the rain clears out, another blast of cold air will take over. Lows will be around freezing going into Monday morning. Monday will be partly cloudy and very windy at times, with highs only reaching the mid-40s. Lows fall to the mid-20s.
Tuesday will be nice and sunny, but cold again with temperatures in the low 50s and lows around freezing. Wednesday, temperatures rebound back to the upper 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Thanksgiving (Thursday), we will see rain showers redevelop across the midstate. Right now, there's a 50% chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-50s with lows in the mid-20s.
Rain clears out for the end of the week into the weekend, but temperatures will still be below average-- in the mid-40s to low 50s for highs and mid-20s for lows.
