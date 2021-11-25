NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Happy Thanksgiving Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky!
Thanksgiving will be wet this year for our region.
A cold front will bring rain to the area starting mid-morning and lasting through the late afternoon.
Generally, we'll just be dealing with light to steady rain through the day.
Rain wraps up tonight and we'll be dry going into the weekend.
Temperature will hover in the 40s and 50s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds each day this weekend.
