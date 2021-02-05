It's a winner of a Friday out there. Nothing but sunshine this afternoon, as temperatures, top off in the high 40s.
Saturday, clouds will thicken with rain showers moving in from the south by dark. Rain overspreads the rest of the Mid State Saturday night, turning to snow before exiting early Sunday morning.
Right now, a dusting appears possible as far west as I-65. Still, a couple of inches of snow are expected along the Cumberland Plateau.
Monday will turn milder before cooler and showers of rain to snow pass through Tuesday. Wednesday and beyond will turn notably colder.
