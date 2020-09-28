Find those favorite sweaters -- we have some perfect days to wear them coming up.
This afternoon, count on occasional rain for a few hours. A few thunderstorms will be likely in parts of eastern Middle Tennessee, where a few stronger wind gusts are possible. Behind a fast moving cold front, cooler air will filter in. By 7 p.m. this evening, temperatures will be around 60 degrees with breaking clouds for most.
Tuesday will start chilly with lows around 50. An isolated shower will be possible through the day under a variably cloudy sky. Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Wednesday will be even chillier to start, but then a nice rebound will send temperatures into the low-mid 70s.
Cooler air closes out the week. Lows in the 30s and 40s are likely Friday and Saturday morning. Highs Friday and Saturday will only be in the 60s again. A few rain showers return late Sunday into early Monday, but for now the home Titans game looks dry.
