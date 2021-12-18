After a gloomy and soggy Saturday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, a nicer but cooler Sunday is on tap for tomorrow. We'll see the last of the showers taper off overnight, but the clouds will hang tough into tomorrow morning. It will be a chilly start to our Sunday with temperatures in the 30s for the early A.M., and highs will only get back into the lower and mid 40s the rest of the day. We will gradually see clouds break for some sunshine through the afternoon. More sunshine will follow on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with temperatures in the lower 50s both days. Overnight will get cold again though with lows dropping back into the 20s. Temperatures push back into the upper 50s on Thursday under a mostly sunny sky. It's looking even warmer for Friday and Saturday with temperatures in the lower to even the mid 60s! We will see more clouds mix back in to end the week and head into Christmas weekend, and that means I can't rule out a very isolated shower. But the good news is that things do look mainly dry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.