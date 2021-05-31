Clouds are on their way toward the Mid State with thunderstorms expected by mid week. 4WARN Weather Alert for Wednesday.
This evening will be pleasant for grilling out or taking a walk. Expect just a few clouds with evening temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Tomorrow, we'll have increasing clouds. A shower or thunderstorm will be possible in Nashville by late afternoon, with a few showers/storms arriving earlier farther northwest.
Showers and storms will continue to push in from the northwest Tuesday night. On Wednesday, a few storms could become severe with damaging wind, hail, and torrential downpours. The highest severe threat will occur during the afternoon, west of Nashville. A widespread outbreak of severe weather is not expected at this time.
More rain's likely Thursday before a drying and warming trend sets in for the weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.