More rain and thunderstorms tonight, then a break from the stormy pattern. More rain does return for the weekend.
Tonight mostly cloudy along with a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
Most of us will get a nice break from the rain the next couple of days. The heat will increase both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and even lower 90s. Expect more sunshine each day with only an isolated thunderstorm possible.
The heat stays as the week ends, but our rain chances increase again. Temperatures on Friday will still reach near 90. More scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.
The weekend will remain unsettled with more showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
Rain will continue off and on into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.