4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for tonight, as strong-severe storms are expected.
Today will be partly sunny and very warm once again. Highs will be near 80 degrees. It'll turn breezy as well, with southerly winds gusting to near 30 mph at times. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible.
Tonight, a line of strong-severe thunderstorms will move in from the west, likely reaching Nashville just after midnight. Damaging wind gusts will be possible. Storms will weaken some as they push eastward.
Thursday will be variably cloudy and mild with isolated showers and storms. Friday will be similar, but warmer.
Another round of rain and storms will push in from the south Friday night into early Saturday. A few storms could become strong once again.
Sunday looks quite nice for doing things outdoors, as does Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.