Rain showers move through tonight, as unseasonably cool weather continues.
This afternoon, clouds will increase. Temperatures will top off around 70 degrees.
Rain showers will reach the Tennessee River by 7pm this evening and Nashville by 9-10pm. By morning, the only rain remaining will be over southeastern Middle Tennessee.
Wednesday will be breezy and turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. After a low around 50, it'll remain cool with highs only in the low-mid 60s.
The slightest chance for a shower returns on Thursday -- just 20%. Friday will become partly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday will turn even warmer, with highs in the upper 70s. Count on low 80s Sunday and Monday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday will bring spotty showers and thunderstorms.
