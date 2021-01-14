Colder air returns to Middle Tennessee, along with some rain and snow showers as the week ends.
This evening a cold front will pass through with rain showers. Showers will likely reach Nashville by 9pm. By morning, we'll cool back into the mid 30s.
Friday will be variably cloudy, breezy, and cooler with highs in the mid 40s. It'll be a dry day for most until snow showers move in during the late afternoon and evening. A few areas could receive a dusting to as much as 1/2" by Saturday morning. Areas along the Highland Rim would see 1" and the Cumberland Plateau 1-2". Some slick spots will be possible.
Saturday, a few snow showers will linger on the Cumberland Plateau early. It'll be chilly all day with highs around 40.
Sunday and Monday should be uneventful. High will be in the 40s Sunday and near 50 on Monday.
Rain returns to the Mid State Tuesday night through Thursday.
