Starting off the new week with more sunshine and cooler temps in the 60s! Clouds increase tonight with 40s for lows. Showers move back in tomorrow. we'll remain on the cooler side in the 60s.
Warmer air builds in for the middle of the week. By Wednesday, highs in the 70s.
For second half of the week, highs crack into the 80s.
By the weekend, there's a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms with highs in the 80s.
