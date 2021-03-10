After several dry days, rain showers return to Middle Tennessee on Friday.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will only fall back into the 50s by morning. Thursday will be variably cloudy and warm once again. It'll be windy, too, with highs in the mid 70s.
A few rain showers spread southward into the Mid State on Friday with a cold front. Showers will linger into early Saturday. Saturday will begin in the 50s and warm into the 60s during the afternoon.
Sunday, a southerly breeze will return driving more humidity and temperatures in the 70s up into the Mid State.
Sunday night, more rain and possibly even some thunderstorms will arrive from the west. Rain will continue into Monday.
A shower or two will be possible on Tuesday too, under a variably cloudy sky.
