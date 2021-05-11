Rain showers move through tonight, as unseasonably cool weather continues for the rest of the work week.
Rain moving across Middle Tennessee overnight. By morning, the only rain remaining will be over southeastern Middle Tennessee. The low will be in the upper 40s.
Wednesday will be breezy and turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. It will remain cool with highs only in the low-mid 60s.
The slightest chance for a shower returns on Thursday -- just 20%. The high will be in the low 70s.
Friday will become partly cloudy and slightly warmer with highs in the mid 70s.
Saturday will turn even warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.
Count on low 80s Sunday. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible on Sunday.
Monday and Tuesday will bring spotty showers and thunderstorms with highs in the low 80s Monday and upper 70s Tuesday.
