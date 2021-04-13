This evening, a few showers will pass across the southern half of the Mid State. Then, we'll have partial clearing. Lows will be in the low-mid 50s.
Wednesday will bring another round of rain showers. It'll be even cooler, with highs only in the 50s and low 60s.
Thursday, some sunshine will return, but a northwest breeze will keep it chilly for mid April. Highs will be in the 50s and low-mid 60s.
Friday morning could bring a spot or two of frost for eastern Middle Tennessee, but it shouldn't be widespread or heavy. Lows will be in the 30s and low 40s.
Friday night, a few more showers will pass through.
This weekend will be mainly dry and cool, with just a 20% shower chance Saturday through Monday.
