Cold tonight with temperatures tumbling into the upper 20s in most areas.
Saturday, clouds and the wind will increase. A narrow strip of showers will push from south to north across the Mid State during the day, lasting only 15 minutes or so. Except for that, the day should be dry. A solid shield of rain will move in Saturday evening from the west. Expect a few heavy downpours with that. Highs will be in the low-mid 50s. Temperatures will drop into the 40s Saturday night.
A few showers are likely early Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s around midday. Then, temperatures will gradually fall. Another batch of rain showers that will likely mix with and turn to snow showers will move in from Kentucky Sunday night. A dusting to 1" of snow will be possible along the Cumberland Plateau by Monday morning.
Monday will be cold. Temperatures will moderate through the rest of the week with more rain likely Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.