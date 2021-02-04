Rain chances will increase through the day today.
After sunset is when the most widespread and steadiest rain will occur, but no storms are expected.
This system will clear out quickly and most of the rain should be gone by sunrise Friday.
Clouds thin out through the day Friday allowing for ample sunshine. Highs will top out in the 40's.
This weekend looks dry with sun, clouds and a slim chance for spotty sprinkles/flurries overnight Saturday.
Temperatures both Saturday & Sunday will top out in the 40's.
Next week starts dry but isolated showers work back in starting Monday night.
This quick round looks to move out by mid-day Tuesday.
A few colder days with lows in the teens/20's and highs in the 30's are possible towards the second half of next week.
