Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Middle Tennessee until 9AM. Drivers will want to beware of low visibility of a quarter of mile of less in spots.
Bright sunshine returns for this Monday with highs in the 70s. Cool and dry tonight with temperatures backing off into the 50s.
Warmer in the middle 70s for Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky.
Rain moves back in Tuesday night into Wednesday. Wet weather moves out by Wednesday night.
More sun for the rest of the week with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
This weekend will be quite warm in the 80s! Another dose of rain possible by Sunday.
