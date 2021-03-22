Showers return Tuesday, with storms in the forecast by Thursday.
Tonight mostly cloudy, low in the mid 50s.
A front brings rain and isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be windy! Highs will be in the upper 60s.
Spotty showers also linger into Wednesday morning, but the afternoon looks to be sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.
Thursday expect rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon as another system swings through the area. Right now it doesn't look severe, but things could change, high near 70.
Friday will be partly cloudy with a high in the upper 60s.
Models continue to hint at a little rain this weekend. It will most likely be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Highs will be mild in the mid 70s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday.
