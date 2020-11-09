This streak of record and near record heat is coming to an end.
Tonight, will remain mild with lows in the low 60s.
Tomorrow clouds increase and rain moves in by afternoon into the evening, High near 80s.
Much cooler air works in on Wednesday as a early morning showers push eastward. Temperatures will hold steady or even fall during the afternoon into the 50s.
Thursday & Friday appears seasonable and bright with highs in the 60s.
Saturday and Sunday, some rain returns to Middle Tennessee with highs in the70s.
Monday back to sunshine with cooler air spilling in, highs in the mid 50s.
