Some showers return to Middle Tennessee Thursday. Mild fall temperatures are back for Friday.
Tonight, clouds increase with rain showers developing just after midnight. It'll be milder early Thursday morning with lows around 60.
Spotty showers are likely on Thursday with a thunderstorm or two also possible. It will be breezier with highs in the mid-upper 70s.
Friday will be notably cooler with sunshine and a high only reaching the upper 60s.
Saturday will turn mild with the slightest chance for a quick shower or thunderstorm. The high will be in the mid 70s. A few more showers and storms are likely Saturday night.
The rain exits the area to the north early on Sunday, the high will warm to the upper 70s.
More spotty showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast on Monday, the high will be near 80.
Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week, humidity increases. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A stray shower is possible.
