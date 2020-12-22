The mild winter weather continues through Wednesday. A cold front brings rain and wind late Wednesday. Colder air moves in for the holiday.
Staying clear tonight with clouds building later into overnight. Lows fall to the upper 30s.
Clouds increase tomorrow as a sharp cold front moves in, bringing rain and wind later in the day and a big dip in temperatures. Highs will be in the low 60s. Rain will heavy at times during the overnight hours.
Christmas Eve, temperatures will start off cold and get even colder as the day goes on. As of now, it looks like most of the rain will push out the Nashville area before temperatures drop to below freezing. However, some lingering moisture will stick around, especially on the Plateau. A dusting of snow is still possible north of I-40 and east of I-65. Lows fall to the teens overnight.
Christmas Day will be bright but bitterly cold with temperatures starting out in the teens and 20s. It will be sunny throughout the day but highs only reach the mid 30s in the afternoon.
Temperatures warm up this weekend, mid 40s on Saturday and mostly sunny. Sunday, we're back in the low 50s with increasing clouds.
Early Monday expect showers and then a chilly afternoon in the mid 40s.
Tuesday partly cloudy, high in the mid 40s.
