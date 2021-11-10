The warm, pleasant weather ends Thursday as rain moves in.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the low-mid 70s. Clouds increase overnight as a light breeze develops.
Thursday will be breezy with a period of showers. The most likely time for rain in Nashville will be 10am - 3pm. Count on highs in the 60s.
Friday will be slightly cooler with some afternoon clouds. There could even be a brief shower toward evening as a reinforcing front slides through.
Saturday will be cooler. Sunday looks partly cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s, too.
Even cooler air will then kick off the start of next week with a mix of clouds & sunshine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.