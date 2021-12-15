NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Unsettled weather will build back into the Mid State on Thursday. Once here, it'll linger into Friday and Saturday.
Tonight will be variably cloudy, breezy, and mild. Count on lows in the mid-upper 50s.
Thursday will stay mild and turn increasingly humid. The breeze will continue with rain showers building in from the northwest during the day. Rain should reach Nashville be 3 pm. The morning commute will be dry around Nashville. The evening commute will be wet.
Rain continues Thursday night into Friday morning. Friday afternoon and evening look dry before more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms build back in on Saturday.
On Sunday, the weather will brighten and dry out. Partly cloudy and pleasant weather will hang around through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.
