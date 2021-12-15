Wednesday morning 4WARN forecast from News4

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Unsettled weather will build back into the Mid State on Thursday.  Once here, it'll linger into Friday and Saturday.

Tonight will be variably cloudy, breezy, and mild.  Count on lows in the mid-upper 50s.

Thursday will stay mild and turn increasingly humid.  The breeze will continue with rain showers building in from the northwest during the day.  Rain should reach Nashville be 3 pm.  The morning commute will be dry around Nashville.  The evening commute will be wet.

Rain continues Thursday night into Friday morning.  Friday afternoon and evening look dry before more rain and possibly a few thunderstorms build back in on Saturday.

On Sunday, the weather will brighten and dry out.  Partly cloudy and pleasant weather will hang around through Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.