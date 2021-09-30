NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Our dry pattern continues for much of the midstate today, but a few areas could see a few showers, especially west of Nashville. Temperatures will hang around in the mid 80s for the next few days with lows in the mid 60s.
Rain chances will increase even more so as we get into Saturday and especially Sunday. Expect widespread rain and a few thunderstorms on Sunday. Temperatures will cool off into the 70s then.
Scattered showers will continue into next week. Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s with lows around 60°.
