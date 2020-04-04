Warm, Spring-like day across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Tonight, temperatures will slowly work down to the 50's.
Sunday will be similar with a mix of clouds and sunshine, 70's and the slightest chance for rain.
Rain chances come up for the first half of the week. The rainiest day looks like Tuesday with a better chance for storms.
Rain chances don't diminish entirely for the second half of the week but aren't significant looking right now.
