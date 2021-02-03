This afternoon will stay sunny and cool, with highs in the 40s. The light wind will help make it feel quite pleasant outdoors for winter.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to around freezing. Milder air moves in Thursday as clouds and the wind increases. Be especially careful driving high profile vehicles Thursday afternoon and evening, as the wind will gust higher than 30 mph.
A passing rain shower or two is possible Thursday, but widespread, heavier rain moves in Thursday night, clearing the area by Friday morning.
Friday and Saturday will be pleasant and cool. Saturday night, a few rain showers will move through and as they do, they'll turn to snow showers.
Colder air then slides in on Super Bowl Sunday. It'll hang around into the middle of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.