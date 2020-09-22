Happy First Day of Fall! Autumn officially begins at 8:31 AM. Expect more clouds as the day progresses. It'll be another pleasant afternoon in the middle 70s.
Wednesday even more clouds roll into the mid-state, temperatures remain warm in the upper 70s.
Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday as moisture from Tropical Storm Beta surges in our direction. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s and morning lows will be near 60.
After Beta exits, a front will move in this weekend, bringing in a small chance for a few more showers, mainly Sunday. This weekend will be a little warmer as temperatures climb back to the low 80s.
