Friday will begin sunny with increasing clouds during the day, highs in the mid 70s. Some showers will move in Friday night exiting by early Saturday.
Saturday will remain mostly cloudy and cooler in the 60s.
Another round of rain moves in Sunday morning and will likely be around for much of the day. They will likely be some isolated thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected with this round either.
Next week starts off dry before rain moves in for the middle of the week.
