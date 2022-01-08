After a wonderful Saturday afternoon we'll see rain move back into our area overnight tonight. We'll start with just a few late evening showers, but expect the rain to gradually become steadier, and even heavier at times, overnight. It will stay mild with temperatures in the lower 40s by tomorrow morning. Steadier rain will continue through Sunday morning before we see things get more disorganized in the afternoon. That still means showers, but some better dry breaks at times. Rain fall totals will be everywhere between 1-2 inches and that rain combined with melting snow could cause flooding in parts of our area. We'll mainly be watching areas of poor drainage as well as small creeks/streams. Rivers do look like they'll see a rise and low lying areas will need to be on alert.
We'll dry out Sunday night and into Monday, but cooler air will return. Highs on Monday drop back into the 40s with plenty of sunshine. Some of us may not even get out of the 30s on Tuesday. Wednesday it's back near 50 and by Thursday we'll be in the mid 50s. More clouds mix in on Friday before we see showers return by next weekend.
