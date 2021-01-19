Cloudy day ahead for Middle Tennessee.
Our next front will move through today and it will bring us a chance for a few isolated showers. Most will stay dry, though. Temperatures will return to the upper 40's and low 50's for our area.
Sunnier skies return Wednesday before another chance for rain moves in Thursday night.
I've lowered the chance for rain Friday morning to include only areas south of I-40.
Most everyone is back to dry conditions by Friday night.
We'll begin the weekend dry on Saturday before rain returns late Sunday afternoon.
If the forecast holds, Monday could be a washout day with widespread soaking showers and even a few thunderstorms.
