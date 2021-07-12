4WARN Forecast: Rain remains in the forecast this week

An unsettled week is ahead for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.
Each day we'll continue to see isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the region.
Organized severe weather is not anticipated but any given storm could produce severe wind gusts and heavy rainfall.
The wettest days this week look to be today and Tuesday. The driest days appear to be Wednesday and Thursday.
More widespread rain is likely as we wrap up the week Friday and head into the upcoming weekend.
Temperature-wise, we'll remain cooler than average today and tomorrow. Highs climb back to near 90° for the rest of the week.
