Rain moves in overnight through Thursday morning. Much chillier air follows.
Count on a breezy and mild evening as temperatures hold in the 60s. Then, after midnight, rain showers will move in along a cold front.
Early Thursday, rain will be falling over much of Middle Tennessee, exiting Nashville by 10-11 am. Rain will exit all of the Mid State to the east by 1 or 2 pm. The high will only reach the low 50s.
The cooler air will stick around through Saturday morning. A moderate freeze is expected Friday morning with a light freeze on Saturday morning. Saturday will easily be the better of the two weekend days for weather, highs will be in the low 60s.
Sunday, some showers will move in again. highs will be in the mid 60s.
Behind that system, much colder air takes over for Monday with a partly cloudy sky. The morning low will be in the mid 30s and the high in the low 40s.
Plan on a hard freeze for all areas Tuesday morning, too. By afternoon there will be sunshine and a high near 50.
Travel weather within a day's drive looks especially good on Tuesday and Wednesday. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 50s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.