Overnight expect rain, heavy and steady at times. It'll remain cool as temperatures drop into the low 40s by sunrise.
Steady rain exits Nashville early Friday morning. However, occasional light showers will continue into the afternoon and early evening. Count on highs in the upper 40s.
Saturday and Sunday will be variably cloudy and chilly with similar temperatures.
Another shot of cold air arrives Sunday night and Monday, likely with a few snow showers, especially northeast of Nashville toward the Cumberland Plateau. We'll need to monitor this system over the next several days. There's the chance people on the upper Cumberland Plateau could wake up to a minor snow accumulation Monday morning.
After a chilly Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will moderate Wednesday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.